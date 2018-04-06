$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for CM Finance Inc (CMFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CM Finance’s earnings. CM Finance also posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CM Finance.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CM Finance had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million.

CMFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS downgraded shares of CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CM Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CMFN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 14,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $117.75, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 1,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CM Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CM Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of CM Finance by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

