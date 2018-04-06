-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Pacific Ethanol reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.84 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Layne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,557,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 386,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 362,062 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 272,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

