$0.29 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $329.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $7,036.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.66%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

