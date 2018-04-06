$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 646,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1,168.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

WARNING: “$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-35-earnings-per-share-expected-for-redwood-trust-inc-rwt-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.