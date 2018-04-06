$0.39 EPS Expected for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Coca-Cola European Partners posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coca-Cola European Partners.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

CCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Macquarie cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

CCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 788,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,092.14, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,698,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,728,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,303,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,438,000 after acquiring an additional 789,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,506,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,918,000 after acquiring an additional 692,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

