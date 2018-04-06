-$0.40 EPS Expected for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ritter Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.60).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of RTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,548. The stock has a market cap of $12.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,222,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.49% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

