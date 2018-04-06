-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

SBBP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 366,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,247. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $386.83, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.17, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,406,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 991,322 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

