$0.44 EPS Expected for Materion Corp (MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Materion had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $48.00 price target on Materion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $124,409.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $277,728.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $806,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $205,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,783. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Materion has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,047.04, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

