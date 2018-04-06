-$0.47 EPS Expected for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.34). Anthera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTH. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,216,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 209,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 356,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,619. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-47-eps-expected-for-anthera-pharmaceuticals-inc-anth-this-quarter.html.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.