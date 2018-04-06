$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Bank Financial (STBZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for State Bank Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. State Bank Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that State Bank Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Bank Financial.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STBZ. ValuEngine upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other State Bank Financial news, CFO Sheila Ray bought 3,300 shares of State Bank Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after buying an additional 63,881 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,701,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,777,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,340,000 after buying an additional 94,752 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in State Bank Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,503,000 after buying an additional 132,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBZ traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 155,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,469. State Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,175.44, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from State Bank Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-48-earnings-per-share-expected-for-state-bank-financial-stbz-this-quarter.html.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Bank Financial (STBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.