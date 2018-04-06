-$0.49 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.42). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $29.98 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1,585.63, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $323,266.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,235,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,550. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Xencor by 158.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “-$0.49 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (XNCR) This Quarter” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-49-eps-expected-for-xencor-inc-xncr-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.