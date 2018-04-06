$0.64 EPS Expected for Autohome Inc (ATHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. Autohome posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.97.

NYSE ATHM opened at $85.94 on Friday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,848.83, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

