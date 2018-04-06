$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (CSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

CSX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.35. 5,328,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,614. The firm has a market cap of $49,214.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

