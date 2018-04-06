$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (FLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.75. Fluor reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Fluor news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,312 shares in the company, valued at $17,147,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garry William Flowers sold 3,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $224,319.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $57,365,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,554,000 after buying an additional 2,640,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $57.22 on Friday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7,801.23, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (FLR) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/0-80-earnings-per-share-expected-for-fluor-co-flr-this-quarter-updated.html.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.