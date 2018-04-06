$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Ventas posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 37.95%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp set a $50.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $17,973.14, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

