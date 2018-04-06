$1.04 EPS Expected for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Stericycle reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 795,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,975. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5,025.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

