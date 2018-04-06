$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $685.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.63 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.98.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 31,995 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $1,559,436.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $502,092.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156. 76.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Continental Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Continental Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20,216.63, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.45. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

