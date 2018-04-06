$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. SWS Partners bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,557.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

