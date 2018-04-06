$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $300.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. FIG Partners lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $983,736.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $993,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and have sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $4,681.65, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/1-28-earnings-per-share-expected-for-wintrust-financial-co-wtfc-this-quarter-updated.html.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.