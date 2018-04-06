$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,406,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $12,967.27, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $159,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

