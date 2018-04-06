(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including 317, 184

“>XSPEC

Spectrecoin, 344 and 740. has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00681034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00186402 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coin Profile

Buying and Selling

can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 571, 031, 648

“>NXT

Nxt, VTC

Vertcoin, 282, 295

“>FCT

Factom, 299

“>CLOAK

CloakCoin, 323, 269, 253, 057, 941, 509, 983

“>DASH

Dash, XAS

Asch, 000

“>MNX

MinexCoin, PART

Particl, STEEM

Steem, 481, NEO

NEO, 447, 938

“>PAC

PACcoin, ZCL

ZClassic, 648, 410, 530

“>VOX

Voxels, 178

“>RDD

ReddCoin, 526

“>NXS

Nexus, 740, 198, BAY

BitBay, FLASH

Flash, 336, 945, SLS

SaluS, 207

“>LTC

Litecoin, 516, 414, 934

“>PPC

Peercoin, 756, ECA

Electra, SC

Siacoin, 219

“>AEON

Aeon, 330, DOGE

Dogecoin, 255

“>BTC

Bitcoin, 905

“>XZC

ZCoin, UBQ

Ubiq, 004

“>BLOCK

Blocknet, 184

“>XSPEC

Spectrecoin, 002

“>EMC2

Einsteinium, 951, 275, 794, 907

“>CNX

Cryptonex, 360

“>BURST

Burst, WAVES

Waves, 972, 016, NAV

NAV Coin, BCC

BitConnect, 134, 005, 277, 837, SIB

SIBCoin, 231, 950, 425, 951

“>BTS

BitShares, ACT

Achain, 040

“>ETH

Ethereum, 554

“>SMART

SmartCash, KCS

KuCoin Shares, 780

“>POT

PotCoin, 464

“>FTC

Feathercoin, 964, 003

“>THC

HempCoin, HSR

Hshare, 215, 951

“>GAME

GameCredits, 613, XEM

NEM, 126

“>XRB

RaiBlocks, 870, EMC

Emercoin, 963, 381

“>LSK

Lisk, 809, 194, 734

“>KMD

Komodo, 361, 462

“>ADA

Cardano, XRP

Ripple, LMC

LoMoCoin, 576

“>DCT

DECENT, BCO

BridgeCoin, 198, 147, 647, 661, 291, MONA

MonaCoin, 246, XCP

Counterparty, STRAT

Stratis, PURA

Pura, 779, BTCD

BitcoinDark, 603

“>NLG

Gulden, 245

“>NLC2

NoLimitCoin, 462

“>GBYTE

Byteball Bytes, 861

“>VEN

VeChain, SKY

Skycoin, MIOTA

IOTA, VIA

Viacoin, 918, SHIFT

Shift, 972, 700

“>DGB

DigiByte, GXS

GXShares, XVG

Verge, GRS

Groestlcoin, 465

“>XDN

DigitalNote, 544

“>NEBL

Neblio, BCN

Bytecoin, 623, NMC

Namecoin, 231, 987

“>LBC

LBRY Credits, 033, 645

“>RISE

Rise, 806, SYS

Syscoin, DCR

Decred, 682, 198, XMR

Monero, PPY

Peerplays, QTUM

Qtum, 567

“>BCH

Bitcoin Cash, 752, ZEC

Zcash, 581, 322

“>IOC

I/O Coin, 102

“>MOON

Mooncoin, 115, ETC

Ethereum Classic, ZEN

ZenCash, 997

“>ETN

Electroneum, 170

“>XBY

XTRABYTES, 294, 248, 244

“>ARK

Ark, PIVX

PIVX, 779, XP

Experience Po…, DMD

Diamond, XLM

Stellar, 358, 625, ETP

Metaverse ETP, 015, BTG

Bitcoin Gold, XSH

SHIELD. It is not currently possible to purchase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.