Penbrook Management LLC Invests $950,000 in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) Stock

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNY stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Profile

