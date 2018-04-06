$103.13 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations (POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce $103.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the highest is $103.25 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $104.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $103.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $458.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $498.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $488.50 million to $508.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,294. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2,027.26, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $112,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $51,058.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

