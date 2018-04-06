Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $18.50 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2,637.10, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $674.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

