105,193 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,689,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,800,000 after buying an additional 842,715 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 43.3% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,760,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,165,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,035,000 after purchasing an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $286,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Bogus acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $198,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,712.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4,921.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

