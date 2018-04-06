MML Investors Services LLC Invests $292,000 in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $223.99 and a 1-year high of $286.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,169.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs cut Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.07.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $214,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $344,584.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

