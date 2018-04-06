MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.73 Million Position in Paccar (PCAR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paccar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Paccar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paccar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paccar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 285,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Paccar by 43.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paccar has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,135.54, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Paccar had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Paccar will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $67.00 target price on Paccar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paccar in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Paccar from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.24.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of Paccar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paccar Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

