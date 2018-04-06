CNB Bank Takes Position in BP plc (BP)

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,722,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after buying an additional 61,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,881,000 after purchasing an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,727,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,908,000 after purchasing an additional 641,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vetr lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.10 to $40.10 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

BP opened at $41.92 on Friday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134,736.66, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 126.60%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

