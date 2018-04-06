1,100 Shares in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 69.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $176.72 on Friday. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 12-month low of $168.54 and a 12-month high of $249.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.03, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1,100 Shares in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by HBK Investments L P” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/1100-shares-in-coca-cola-bottling-co-consolidated-coke-acquired-by-hbk-investments-l-p-updated.html.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.