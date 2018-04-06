Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $203,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,272.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $149.50 and a 1-year high of $188.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target (up previously from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

