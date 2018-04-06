$126.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report $126.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. Cornerstone OnDemand posted sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $506.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $543.27 million to $570.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 207,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,211. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,461,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,095,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,960 shares of company stock worth $4,223,184. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $3,768,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $52,352,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/126-67-million-in-sales-expected-for-cornerstone-ondemand-csod-this-quarter.html.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.