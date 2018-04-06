$15.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Aetna Inc (AET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) will report sales of $15.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aetna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.85 billion and the highest is $15.61 billion. Aetna reported sales of $15.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aetna will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.16 billion to $63.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $61.76 billion to $67.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aetna.

Get Aetna alerts:

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

AET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE AET traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.00. 2,775,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,393.87, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Aetna has a 52 week low of $125.24 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AET. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Aetna by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aetna in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Aetna in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aetna in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aetna in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/15-20-billion-in-sales-expected-for-aetna-inc-aet-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aetna (AET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.