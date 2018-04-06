Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $269,000 Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe Systems by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.54. 3,988,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106,339.11, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

In other news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 165,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $32,656,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Dillon sold 6,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,586 shares of company stock valued at $62,229,415 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/1533-shares-in-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-acquired-by-financial-advocates-investment-management-updated-updated.html.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.