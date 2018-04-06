Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned 1.98% of Pointer Telocation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pointer Telocation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pointer Telocation stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.31, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pointer Telocation has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 21.14%. equities analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pointer Telocation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Pointer Telocation Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

