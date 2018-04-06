$16.41 Million in Sales Expected for MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) will announce sales of $16.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.02 million to $16.80 million. MedEquities Realty Trust reported sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full year sales of $16.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.17 million to $70.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. MedEquities Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 385,125 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 317,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 199,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 155,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 326,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,949. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $335.13, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

