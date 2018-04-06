Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $3,603.51, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $109.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

