1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €75.00 ($92.59) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.59 ($82.21).

DRI stock opened at €55.85 ($68.95) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($89.69).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

