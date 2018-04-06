18,188 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 962.0% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 798,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 723,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 602,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on Franklin Street Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, CEO George J. Carter purchased 5,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,718 shares of company stock valued at $100,834.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

