18,844 Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $226,421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,541,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,639,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,044,000 after acquiring an additional 760,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,929,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 637,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,479,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after buying an additional 306,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,898.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64, a PEG ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

