$189.79 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report sales of $189.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.67 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $61.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $189.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.66 million to $939.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 386,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 234,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $9,309,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 343,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,498. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5,065.13, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

