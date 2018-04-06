$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Veritiv Corp (VRTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Veritiv posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Veritiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veritiv by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Veritiv has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $53.25.

WARNING: “$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Veritiv Corp (VRTV) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/2-03-billion-in-sales-expected-for-veritiv-corp-vrtv-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.