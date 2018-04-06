$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $4.40 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.10 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.75 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 37,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer acquired 527,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 234,091 shares of company stock worth $6,172,003 in the last 90 days. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 975,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,757. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2,147.27, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 3.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/2-45-million-in-sales-expected-for-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp-this-quarter-updated.html.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.