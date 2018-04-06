$2.71 EPS Expected for Apple (AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. Apple posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $11.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.78. 38,113,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,725,965. The company has a market cap of $851,317.94, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/2-71-eps-expected-for-apple-aapl-this-quarter-updated.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.