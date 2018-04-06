21,472 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Altria Group makes up about 0.1% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 425,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,576,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,413,000 after buying an additional 296,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

NYSE:MO opened at $64.54 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $119,082.13, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

