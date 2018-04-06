$23.34 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $23.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.91 million and the highest is $23.77 million. Plug Power reported sales of $15.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $23.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.73 million to $225.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $255.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $206.44 million to $335.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 1,923,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $418.35, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Plug Power by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Plug Power by 34.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 162,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

