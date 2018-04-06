23,400 Shares in New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) Acquired by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in New Media Inv Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of New Media Inv Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NEWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Media Inv Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of New Media Inv Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of New Media Inv Group stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.43, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.13. New Media Inv Group has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. New Media Inv Group had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $394.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. New Media Inv Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that New Media Inv Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. New Media Inv Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.07%.

About New Media Inv Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

