Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 24,512 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,512 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $580,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 6,985 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,312,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,859 shares of company stock valued at $19,238,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $186.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80,132.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

