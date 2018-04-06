$272.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) to announce $272.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fairmount Santrol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.70 million. Fairmount Santrol posted sales of $172.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol will report full-year sales of $272.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fairmount Santrol.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Fairmount Santrol had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMSA. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Friday, January 12th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Fairmount Santrol stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,009.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.17. Fairmount Santrol has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Jenniffer D. Deckard sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Conway bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,898.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $240,570 and have sold 28,626 shares valued at $128,051. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,112,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,262 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the fourth quarter worth $24,371,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Fairmount Santrol by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,970,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 173,136 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the third quarter worth $17,643,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fairmount Santrol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fairmount Santrol

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

