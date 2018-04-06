Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 27,589 Seagate Technology (STX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $557,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,428 shares of company stock valued at $43,782,101. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Seagate Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NASDAQ STX opened at $58.25 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $16,605.44, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.17%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

