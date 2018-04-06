$277.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $277.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.71 million. Nutanix posted sales of $191.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $277.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Vetr raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, EVP David Sangster sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $348,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,152,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,253.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595,160 shares of company stock valued at $100,279,429. 19.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Nutanix by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8,069.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/277-99-million-in-sales-expected-for-nutanix-inc-ntnx-this-quarter-updated.html.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.